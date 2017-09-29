Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Photo Shoots Ever: ‘Paper’, ‘Vogue Mexico’ & More

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is one of the sexiest women alive, but here’s a reminder anyway. See photos from Kim’s hottest shoots ever, starting with her iconic ‘Paper’ magazine butt cover!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is a total vision on the cover of Vogue Mexico‘s Beauty Supplement for their October 2017 issue, and it’s giving us the perfect excuse to look back at all of her sexiest shoots. From the bootylicious Paper magazine spread that broke the Internet to posing nude for GQ, here are all of Kim’s steamiest magazine moments!

Obviously, Kim’s full-frontal Paper shoot will forever go down in history. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stripped down and oiled up for the provocative photos, which were shot by the legendary Jean-Paul Goude. See Kim’s hottest bikini pics here.

Then there’s her nearly-naked GQ shoot, in which she showed off her amazing post-Saint West bod. (That issue also contained the explosive interview that exposed Taylor Swift, 27, but we digress.) Kim posed with nothing but a leather jacket covering her private parts on the cover — wowza!

Fast-forward to 2017, where Kim is still bringing the heat. “It’s such an honor to be on the cover of the October issue of Vogue Mexico. We went for so many amazing looks in this shoot, which was shot by Guy Aroch, Kim said in her official app on Sept. 29 of the steamy new pics. “I really loved the old Hollywood glamour vibe,” she added. Same!

