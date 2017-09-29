Jasmine Washington Hoping Kirk Frost Focuses On Being ‘The Best’ Dad Now That He Is Single

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda are now separated, so his former flame Jasmine Washington hopes he uses this time as an opportunity, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. She wants him to focus on being the ‘best dad’ ever!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, shocked the world when she announced her separation with Kirk Frost, 48, on Sept. 25, especially since they’ve been married since 1999. Their relationship went through the wringer after his love child scandal and now his ex-side chick Jasmine Washington, 28, wants him to focus on doing “the right thing” going forward. “Now that Kirk is single again, Jasmine wants nothing to do with him,” a source close to Jasmine tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hopes that he steps up and is a good, present father and takes care of all his financial responsibilities for the child she claims they share but she will never take him back as her man. Jasmine feels like Kirk has broken so many promises to her since the day the met, she has zero trust and faith in him.” See pics of Rasheeda and Kirk during happier times, here.

“Kirk had his chance to make Jasmine his woman and he blew it,” our insider close to Jasmine claims. “Now all she wants from him is to do the right thing be a good father, which she hopes he can do well.” The drama between Jasmine, Rasheeda and Kirk played out during season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Jasmine claimed that Kirk cheated on his wife and got her pregnant with his child, however he refused to share his DNA results on the highly anticipated finale. When asked about whether or not Kirk actually took the paternity test after the show wrapped, Rasheeda didn’t say much by responding, “mmmm,” during her recent interview with Dish Nation.

“I mean we’re separated and we’re working on making sure we’re doing everything we need to do for our family,” Rasheeda nonchalantly explained to the hosts. “We are parenting very well. We have good communication and just two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable. As far as him and I? That’s just what it is.” Kirk previously admitted to “making mistakes” and hooking up with Jasmine, but it still remains a mystery if he is the father to her son. Hopefully, they all make the best out of this messy situation before season seven starts!

