Ex-Husband Of Iowa Mom Who Left 4 Kids Home Alone Is ‘Furious’ She Ditched Them For Vacation

Yikes! Matthew Macke revealed that he’s livid at his ex-wife Erin Lee Macke for ditching her children to go on a vacation. During a fiery new interview, Matthew said that he’s ‘not surprised’ by her behavior.

Erin Lee Macke, 30, has been charged with four counts of child endangerment after leaving her precious four kids at home unsupervised on Sept. 20 to go on a lavish European vacation. Now, her ex-husband, who is the father of her two youngest children, is speaking out about the controversy and he didn’t hold back in a new interview. “I am really angry, but I wish I could say I am surprised, but I am not,” Matthew Macke told Inside Edition. “In my eyes it was a clear, deliberate, intentional act.” Erin reportedly tried, but failed to make arrangements for child care before leaving her little ones, ages 6, 7, and 12-year-old twins alone for eight days. While on vacation, she took to social media to document her trip, sharing photos of herself in Germany and on the Danube River. See pics of celebrity mugshots over the years, right here.

“If she wants to take a vacation, more power to her,” Matthew added. “But she has a responsibility as a parent.” A day after Erin left, Johnston police were called to conduct a welfare check, and they found her kids at home all by themselves. They reportedly sent the children to be with family members. Luckily, Matthew claims the children are “doing well” after the whole ordeal, but it’s still not over for Erin after her arrest. Police called her while she was away and told her that she needed to get home, however she only cut her trip short four days. She now faces four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21, since cops found an unloaded handgun left on top of the dresser in the master bedroom.

The story has become a media firestorm, especially since many parents can’t fathom making a similar decision. Erin now faces a possible 10-year sentence for each child endangerment charge, along with a $10,000 fine. “I’ve never heard anything like this before,” Lt. Tyler shared, according to WGN. “We have situations where parents go next door or parents may go out for the night, and while that’s not advisable either depending on the age of the children, obviously leaving the country is a totally different situation. This, where a parent has left the country and left the kids home alone, I’ve never heard of it before.” Thank goodness that all of her kids are in safe hands now!

