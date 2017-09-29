Hugh Hefner: Last Photo Of Frail Playboy Founder Show Him Using A Walker Before Death At 91

Just a few months before his tragic death at 91, Hugh Hefner looked so feeble and frail. The last photo of the legendary ‘Playboy’ magnate have surfaced, and it’s truly heartbreaking.

When you think of Hugh Hefner, a certain image comes to mind: a dapper older man in a satin smoking jacket surrounded by a bevy of extremely attractive women. That’s why the last known photo taken before his death on September 28 are so jarring. The Playboy founder and legend has ditched his signature style for comfy grey sweatpants and a sweatshirt and slippers in the photos, and is getting around his mansion with the help of a walker. He has a group of people steadying him while he approaches a staircase.

CLICK HERE to see the last known photo of Hugh, taken in January 2017. The pic is absolutely heartbreaking. We’re so used that jolly-looking man that we knew from The Girls Next Door and interviews. But the fact of the matter is that Hugh was 91 when he died, and he apparently wasn’t in good health. He stopped making public appearances in 2016, but he was still behaving like typical Hef at home at the Playboy Mansion, according to TMZ. Hugh loved to host movie nights at the mansion and continued to have friends over up until his death, sources told the site.

Hugh died of natural causes, but the family did not go into detail about what those were. HollywoodLife.com also learned that there will likely be no autopsy, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, who gave us an EXCLUSIVE statement:

“Hugh Hefner’s death certificate is being signed by a private, personal doctor and we won’t see his body at all. He won’t come through our office because he had been seen by a personal doctor within the last 20 days and he died of natural causes. Since he died of natural causes, it’s highly unlikely that an autopsy will be performed on his body.”

