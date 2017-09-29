Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Wants To Triple Date With Savannah Brinson & Khloe

Gabrielle Union’s excited to join the Cavs family! The actress’ plans for her new life in Cleveland with hubby Dwyane Wade include hanging with Khloe Kardashian and Savannah Brinson!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be one, big, happy family as soon as Gabrielle Union, 44, rolls into town! As she waits for husband Dwyane Wade, 35, to finalize his deal with the Ohio NBA team, Gabrielle can’t help but think about everything she wants to do in their soon-to-be new hometown. First item of order: make friends with the other WAGS! She has a feeling that she’s going to get along great with Tristan Thompson‘s baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, and LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson, 31!

“Gabrielle loves that she will have the chance to hang out with Khloe and Savannah and go on so many triple dates together,” a source close to Gabrielle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves that everyone can be a big family and be so close to one another. Gabrielle and Dwyane have all the money in the world now, and they’re interested in elevating the quality of their lives. Being around friends and family is what is important to Gabrielle, so she’s so happy that Dwayne’s joining the Cavaliers. She feels it will be good for everyone!”

How fun does that sound? Dwyane, LeBron, and Tristan are already best buddies, so it would only make sense that all three couples would spend time hanging out together. Dwyane told us EXCLUSIVELY how much he loves working out with his friend LeBron during the offseason. He also told us about how much he loves Gabrielle for standing by him during the hectic NBA season. “Gabrielle supports me all basketball season, so it’s great for me to get out with her [in the summer] and get into her element when she has events to attend as well. I love seeing the lights shine on her. I love it.” Aww!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Gabrielle’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Gabrielle, Khloe, and Savannah would do on their triple dates? Let us know!