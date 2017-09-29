Demi Lovato’s New Album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Is Grammy-Worthy — Stream It Here

Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ is so full of bangers that we don’t know where to begin. From ‘Ruin the Friendship’ to ‘Concentrate’ and everything in between, color us obsessed! Listen.

Demi Lovato, 24, has really outdone herself with this one. Tell Me You Love Me dropped today, Sept. 29, and while it’s facing some competition with Miley Cyrus‘ Younger Now, which was released today as well, you can count on us dancing to it all weekend. Listen below!

Demi has already given us fun videos for “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Instruction,” her collaboration with Jax Jones and Stefflon Don that appears on the deluxe version of the album, but we’re hoping for more visuals soon! Who knows what the songstress has up her sleeve? See the best pics from Demi’s “Sorry Not Sorry” music video here.

As for our favorite track on the album, well, we can’t pick one, though “Sexy Dirty Love” and “Sorry Not Sorry” are clear frontrunners. Demi told us exclusively earlier this month that “Lonely” is one of the songs she’s most excited about, and after hearing it, we see why she’s so proud of it! That Lil Wayne feature though. “I’m single, and I’m 25 years old, and I’m living by myself, and so I wanted to write about it,” Demi also told USA TODAY of the album. “Some of the perks include not taking life, or anything, too seriously, and just having fun. And then sometimes it gets lonely,” she added. We feel you, Demi!

Stream Tell Me You Love Me:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Demi’s new album? Listen and tell us in the comments which tracks you love most!