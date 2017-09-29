Does Chris Brown Threaten To Sleep With All Of Rihanna’s Friends For Revenge On Wild New Track?

Chris Brown jumped on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s explicit new track ‘F*cking & Kissing,’ and our jaws dropped when we heard him promise to have sex with an ex’s friends. So is it a message to Rihanna?

“Would I be trippin’ if I DM your friends and f*ck all your b*tches?,” Chris Brown, 28, asks on “F*cking & Kissing,” from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s new album The Bigger Artist, “Would it be ignant?” Chris then goes on angrily about how he thought what he had with the woman “was love” until she went around “tellin’ our business.” Yikes! Do you think he’s he talking about Rihanna, 29, on the new track? Listen above.

Of course, Chris and Rihanna have one of the most famously volatile relationship histories in the biz. Details of the times he violently abused her will forever be burned into our minds, and his other ex Karrueche Tran, 29, has also recently spoken out about her restraining order against him. It’s not pretty.

As we previously told you exclusively, Chris is still pining after the Fenty Beauty mogul, and was “missing that connection” with her as recently as Sept. 11. Makes sense that he can’t resist referencing her on a song! See more pics of Chris here.

Check out more of Chris’ verse on “F*cking & Kissing,” which dropped Sept. 29:

You say I’m trippin’ but they the ones with it

I thought it was love

‘Til you went out tellin’ our business

Lyin’ when you know you did it

Cryin’ but don’t see no tears

I guess we really all guilty

Fake friends all circle around me

You wanna show everybody

‘Round me how I plead

Plead the truth, I’ma set you free

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ feature on this track? Too far — or all in the name of art?