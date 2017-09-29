Bella Thorne & More Stars Who Proudly Showed Off Their ‘Flaws’ After Refusing To Be Photoshopped

Perfectly imperfect! Bella Thorne and more stars are inspiring women everywhere by sharing unretouched photos of themselves, proving that ‘flaws’ should always stay in style. See A-list celebs going au naturel!

Some of the biggest celebrities have been keeping it real with their fans and we love them for it. Instead of pretending everything is perfect in the world of Tinseltown, Bella Thorne, 19, Khloe Kardashian, 36, and more stars are proving they’re just like us by sharing unretouched photos of themselves on social media. “I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human,” the Famous In Love star wrote on Sept. 28, alongside a stunning nude photo shoot of herself from the Oct. issue of GQ Mexico. “Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s ok,” Bella continued. See all the stars who shared gorgeous unretouched photos, here.

Nicole Kidman, 50, Julianne Moore, 56, Penélope Cruz, 43, Kate Winslet and several other accomplished starlets even went makeup-free while posing for the 2017 Pirelli calendar. Fourteen of the most iconic actresses in the world were featured in a series of black and white unretouched photos. “I wanted to use the 2017 Calendar to convey a different kind of beauty,” photographer Peter Lindbergh revealed about his aesthetic choice. “Since it’s based on consumption, the present system offers a single kind of beauty, which is essentially one of youth and perfection, since its objective is to get people to consume,” he explained. The A-list ladies looked breathtaking while showing off a new, vulnerable side to themselves.

Hilary Duff, 30, spoke her mind while sharing an unretouched bikini-clad photo on Aug. 4. “I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” she wrote. “Let’s be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.” Demi Lovato, 25, also hopped on the trend while posing naked for Vanity Fair in Oct. 2015. She eluded confidence while stripping down and wearing no makeup, ensuring everyone that “it’s raw and real.” Khloe even proudly showed off her natural beauty by sharing a side-by-side comparison from her 2015 feature in Complex. “This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram. Women are gorgeous in all shapes and sizes!

