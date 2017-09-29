Prince Harry & Barack Obama Get Bromantic While Sharing A Laugh At The Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Barack Obama were having a blast at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, showing off their mega-watt smiles while cracking up. The two looked like BFFs as they chatted up a storm in the front row!

Prince Harry, 33, and Barack Obama, 56, were having a jolly good time during their appearance at the highly anticipated Invictus Games in Toronto. The dynamic duo has already formed a strong friendship, so it didn’t take long for them to start laughing, talking and joking amongst each other while watching an action-packed match between USA and France at the Pan Am Centre on Sept. 29. Barack was all smiles as he rooted on the teams and showed support to Harry’s Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event for injured servicemen and women. Harry and Barack were also joined by former US Vice President Joe Biden, 74, and his lovely wife, Jill, 66, so it certainly was a royal event of epic proportions!

“Harry and Barack were laughing a lot with each other and seemed like best buds,” Jessica Stickle, the financial analyst who sat next to them told the DailyMail. “They were cheering and Barack was giving the thumbs up so he seemed really happy with the result.” Noticeably missing from the front row was Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle and Barack’s wife Michelle Obama. The gentlemen were flying solo for the evening, but they certainly made the most out of it. So fans are eager to know: where was Harry’s other half? The Suits actress last supported Harry at the Invictus Games on Sept. 23, but the lovebirds sat separately and held off from packing on any PDA.

Sparks are still flying between Harry and his leading lady Meghan, since he reportedly stopped by the Suits set to visit her this month! They are also currently enjoying some alone time at the lavish hotel known as the Fairmont Royal Yorksuite while he’s in Toronto until Sept. 30. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” Meghan last gushed over her beau, in the Oct. issue of Vanity Fair. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. I love a great love story.” It’s long been reported that an engagement is imminent, so fans can hardly wait to see whats in store!

