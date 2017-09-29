Azealia Banks Apologizes To Nicki Minaj & Shares The Receipts: I’ve Said Some ‘Catty Sh*t’

Someone better check the temperature in Hell, because Azealia Banks actually apologized to Nicki Minaj. She said she was sorry for trashing Nicki, and Ms. Minaj’s response left Azealia in tears!

“Hey, I’m not sure if you will see this but I want to apologize for whatever catty shit I’ve said to and or about you in the past,” Azealia Banks, 26, said at the start of her lengthy apology letter to Nicki Minaj, 34. Azealia shared the text conversation with her fans on Sep. 29, posting her heartfelt letter to Nicki to her Instagram account. “I really do enjoy your artistry and think you’re so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself.”

“Now that I’m growing up I’m realizing a lot about what it means to be a strong woman and you’ve showed nothing but strength and perseverance from day one. You deserve that Grammy. You deserve a rich Russian billionaire to sweep you off your feet so you never have to consort with these dingy n**** in hip-hop again.” Azealia went on to say that her working with Nicki’s ex, Safaree Samuels, 36, was nothing personal – it was just strictly business. Ultimately, this heartfelt (and admittedly, uncharacteristically kind) response was ended with Azealia promising to “never say anything negative or catty things about you ever again.”

“You’re very talented [and] very smart,” Nicki wrote in response. “Focus on what really matters from now on.” Though it was short and too the point, Ms. Minaj’s reply gave Azealia all the feels. “Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded,” Ms. Banks captioned this IG post, adding the hashtag #femalerapforthemotherf*ckingwin

And with this, one of the fiercest beefs in rap’s recent history was ended. Azealia picked a fight with Nicki back in 2016, tearing into the “Super Bass” rapper’s looks in a now-deleted Facebook rant, according to Pedestrian TV. “McDonald’s sells a lot of burgers but no one is telling McDonald’s that they’re the pinnacle of cuisine and taste. This is true of you,” Azealia wrote. Damn. That was cruel — hilarious, but cruel.

Now, this isn’t the first time Azealia has apologized to someone, as she said she was sorry to Zayn Malik, 24, after dragging the former One Direction singer in an ugly rant. Now, if Azealia can call a truce between her and Cardi B, 24, who Ms. Banks actually called the “poor man’s Nicki Minaj.” Sigh. One of Azealia’s feuds end and another begins.

