Are Tim Tebow & Savannah Chrisley Dating? The Truth Revealed

New couple alert? Savannah Chrisley and Tim Tebow got tongues wagging after posing for a pic together, and now the two reveal whether or not they’re an item! Find out here!

Now this would be a cute couple! Savannah Chrisley, 20, posted an adorable photo with Tim Tebow, 30, at a Sam Hunt concert, and naturally, the internet exploded. Did they just meet at the show, or did they go there together? You know, like on a date! Well, now both parties have spoken out.

You’re probably not going to like this news, but it has to be said. Both Savannah and Tim denied that they’re together. They’re not, we repeat, not dating! Sorry, shippers! Savannah, who was heading out of LAX with mom Julie Chrisley, got grilled by TMZ about the relationship photos, and she giggly denied the whole thing.

“Well [Tim] is such a nice guy. We’re not a couple, though,” Savannah told the paps. “We just have a bunch of the same friends. It was a lot of fun. Everyone takes ahold of every picture I post. FRIEND. He’s a great guy. One picture and it starts everything. We were all in the same room with a bunch of mutual friends at a Sam Hunt concert and took a photo. He’s a cool guy. It’s hard to have guy friends without people speculating what’s going on.”

Good point! Mom didn’t make things any easier though, telling TMZ that Tim gets the stamp of approval if they did date. So she’s saying there’s still a chance? The paps pointed out that Savannah does have a history of dating athletes (she just broke up with boyfriend Luke Kennard of the Detroit Pistons), but she told them she’s not looking for a relationship with one now. As for Tim…he just smiled and laughed when they asked him about the photo. Interesting!

