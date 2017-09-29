Andrew Lincoln Teases Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’: It’s ‘Set Up For That’

Oh, crap. Is Rick Grimes due to meet his maker on ‘The Walking Dead’? Andrew Lincoln just gave a disturbing new interview, and now we’re totally concerned.

Andrew Lincoln, 44, is preparing herself for Rick Grimes’ death. While talking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming 100th episode and season eight of The Walking Dead, the British actor revealed that it’s entirely possible Rick, the show’s fearless leader, could be meeting his end soon. “There’s only so many ways you can bend and stretch this and that. I’m not saying that the show would ever finish, but I certainly think that there’s an opportunity for the show to change at some point, and I think it should,” Andrew shared. While he wouldn’t officially say the words, he was pressed to reveal whether or not he believed TWD could actually go on without him. Unfortunately, he does.

In fact, Andrew thinks that The Walking Dead is basically setting up Rick’s son, Carl Grimes, for a takeover. “Absolutely. It’s beautifully set up for that — for the camera to be certainly his story, and then it just shifts off. If ever there was a landscape or an environment to do that, it’s our show. But whether or not that’s this season… well, you have to find out, don’t you?” If this is true, and this is where the show is headed, that means a huge jump for the young actor behind Carl, Chandler Riggs. Even the graphic novel and show creator, Robert Kirkman, thinks it would work — but eases fears by revealing it wouldn’t be going down that quickly. “I don’t think we have to worry about that any time soon,” Robert told the outlet. Okay, phew!

Hype about Rick’s death began after The Walking Dead unveiled it’s first trailer for season eight at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017. At the very end of the trailer we see an older, frailer Rick lying in what appears to be a hospital bed with a cane nearby. Many believed that this meant Rick could be waking up to reveal that the entire apocalypse was actually a dream, while others believe they are starting to flash forward to later comics. SPOILER ALERT: In the comics, Rick’s femur is snapped during the all out war with Negan, which leaves him needing a cane.

