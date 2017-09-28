‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star Shares Selena Gomez Memories & Her Big Comeback

You may recognize Jennifer Stone as Selena Gomez’s BFF on ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’. The actress is back on the screen in a big way and sharing all the info on her comeback, as well as her memories with Sel!

We’re so excited that Jennifer Stone is back on the big screen! After a long hiatus, the beautiful actress has announced her role as Santa’s daughter, Cassie, in upcoming film, Santa Girl. Jennifer is most known for starring in four seasons of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Jennifer recalls her favorite memories from working with former co-star Selena Gomez. “Probably just hanging out with everyone on set, in between, rehearsing scenes. We were so difficult to get focused sometimes, because we just loved joking around with each other,” she said. Aww! See more former Disney Starlets here!

But enough about Jennifer’s past. While speaking with her, we asked her to tell us more about Santa Girl and if she is excited to be acting again! “I took a break for a while to focus on other things. I’m most excited about getting to know a new cast and crew. What I love most about acting is collaborating with other artists. I can’t wait to get back to that and make something fun!” she said. Santa Girl follows the life of Santa’s teen daughter, Cassie, as she leaves for college and explores all a normal life has to offer all while keeping her identity a secret! When asked why Jennifer wanted to take this role she said, “She is her own person and is not afraid to fight for what she wants out of her life. She’s fearless as to what the unknown has to offer! I love playing girls like that.”

“Cassie has always felt like her life was decided for her. Before taking her place as the heir to Christmas, she wants to explore what more life has for her. She knows she is more than a name and definitely has more to offer than people expect of her,” Jennifer further explained. Though we may not directly relate to being the heir to the Christmas throne, we certainly understand why Cassie has to set out on this adventure before settling down in Christmas town.

Santa Girl is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit! Be sure to keep an eye out for the film, which is set to be out in late 2018!

