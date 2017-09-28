Will! Grace! Karen! And who can forget — JUST JACK! The fab four return to TV for the reboot of ‘Will & Grace’ this September and what better way to get in the mood then to find out with character is your spirit animal.

Good Lord, honey — are you ready for the return of Will & Grace on NBC? After over a decade of waiting, televisions funniest friends (you heard me, ROSS!) are back where they belong and ready to fill the world with laughter. Besties Will Truman and Grace Adler, played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, are back together in their enviable apartment in New York City, ready for anything this new chapter of their lives might come their way. As always, they’ll be joined by buds Karen Walker and Jack McFarland, played by Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, who we can only hope will be just as outlandish and wild as ever. But here’s the real question — where do you fit in to all this?

Yes, this is 2017 — it’s all about YOU. Let’s say you were going to join this gaggle of crazy, lovable misfits: just who would you be? Would you be a logistical but lovable lawyer? Will you be a slobbish but sexy interior designer? Would you be a flamboyant yet full of laughs struggling actor? Or would you be … drunk. Just drunk. Like all the time! I mean, you’re also rich and the life of the damn party … but for the most part you’re just drunk. No matter who’d you be, now’s your time to find out! Take our quiz and see which of the four characters you would be in your ever day life.

New episodes premiere September 28, 2017 on NBC and you can catch the whole series RIGHT NOW on Hulu and the NBC App!

