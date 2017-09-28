‘HTGAWM’: Everything To Know Before The Season 4 Premiere

TGIT IS BACK! And, you know what that means? — Annalise and the Keating 5 are here to stir up major trouble in season 4! But first, here’s your ultimate watch guide before tonight’s premiere of ‘HTGAWM’!

Now, before we catch you up, there ARE SPOILERS AHEAD; you’ve been warned. Can you believe it’s been seven months since the season three finale of How To Get Away With Murder aired? And, that’s exactly why you need this refresher course. The third season ended with a murder and an unexpected twist — Wes is dead [or so we think], AND Laurel‘s father ordered the hit on him; but, we don’t know why. On top of all of that, SO much more happened. So, before tonight’s season four premiere — Thursday, Sept. 28, on ABC at 10 PM ET — we’re breaking down everything you should know.

Let’s start with the star herself, Annalise Keating. As you may know, Annalise had a pretty rough third season; she fell off the wagon, got the crap beat out of her in prison, and just escaped a hefty sentence thanks to the Keating 5 and Bonnie. The crew got her out of being convicted for Wes’ murder. There was one crazy mystery in the third season involving Annalise and Wes. She repeatedly referred to him as “my son.” But, is her really her son? That’s what we’re waiting for clarification on that.

Wes — Oh, poor Wes. His death hit us hard. But, is he really dead? It’s such a Shonda Rhimes thing for her to do to make him somehow, some way reincarnate. As far as we all know, Wes is dead. Shockingly enough, Laurel’s dad, Jorge — the boss a–, shady businessman — ordered a hit out on Wes; but, we don’t know why. Jorge orderd for their family friend, Dominic, to carry out the hit.

Laurel — Speaking of her, she had a pretty rough season three as well. We saw her go through a ton of pain after Annalise’s house blew up. Oh, and she’s pregnant… with Wes’s baby. And, she’s still tussling with the idea of keeping the baby or not. In the season three finale, Laurel decides to take a gun and go after Charles Mahoney herself because she thinks he is the one behind Wes’s death. However, as mentioned above, that isn’t true; her father, Jorge, order Dominic to take care of the hit, remember?

Connor — Moving on to Connor, who sports a nearly shaved head in season four, he closed out season three with his continued struggle about his involvement with the Keating 5. His guilt has really eaten him up inside. Needless to say, he cracked. Connor ended up going to the police to reveal that he knew Olivier had a copy of Annalise’s phone [remember, before she was taken to jail, she asked Oliver to wipe her phone; although he did what she asked, he made a copy of her phone to keep for himself]. Also, on the phone was a voicemail of Wes confessing to Sam’s murder. Yeah, we almost forgot too. Anyway, there was a little light at the end of the tunnel for Connor since he and Oli reconciled-ish… Oli asked Connor to marry him. And, we shall see what happens.

Michaela — You’ve got to love Michaela and Laurel’s friendship; it’s such a love/hate relationship. And, we have to say, while Laurel was in the hospital, Michaela was super supportive. And, when Laurel decided to go after Charle Mahoney, Michaela helped reel him in during a plot to kill him, well, so Laurel could kill him. And, yes, Michaela’s still dating Asher. In fact, she loves him. It took a while, but it happened.

Asher — And, there’s not much here besides, he confessed his love to Michaela, and like we said, she felt the same; after what seemed like years.

Bon Bon — As asher would call her; aka, Bonnie. We were thrown for a real curve when she slept with Frank in season three! Bonnie was like the other chick in season three, her relationships were just crumbling; Frank disappeared, Asher loved Michaela. During the finale she worked her a– off to make sure Annalise avoided jail time. And, although she wasn’t happy with Frank [especially after he slipped out before she woke up after their night of steamy sex], she still tried to lure him back in so they could help Annalise; per usual.

Frank — Frank was MIA for most of season three. He was hiding out, doing shady things; aka Frank things; until he slept with Bonnie and secretly checked on Laurel in the hospital. The police tried to get him to take a deal where he would confess that Annalise ordered him to kill Wes; if not, he would face murder charges. Bonnie ended up telling him NOT to take the deal… and he didn’t. And, yes, Frank will return with that sexy buzzed head… don’t act like you don’t like it.

Now that you’re all caught up, don’t miss tonight’s season four premiere of How To Get Away With Murder on ABC at 10 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, tell us your predictions for this season below!