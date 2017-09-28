Tristan Thompson Feels ‘Incredibly Lucky’ To Be Having A Baby With Khloe: ‘He’s Totally Psyched’

Dying to know how Tristan Thompson is feeling about starting a family with Khloe Kardashian?! Our insiders say the NBA star is over the moon! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Ever since reports began circulating that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is going to be having a baby with Tristan Thompson, 26, fans have been eager to know just how the pro baller is handling the exciting news! Well, according to our source, Tristan couldn’t be happier that he’s going to become a parent with Khloe! We’re also hearing that the studly athlete is looking forward to seeing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tackle motherhood; something she’s reportedly wanted for some time now. Want more pics of Khloe and her handsome fella? Head right here!

“Tristan is all jacked up over the baby news,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s totally psyched. He knew Khloe wanted a baby and he feels just so lucky that he’s the man who gets to have one with her. He knows she’s going to be an incredible mother and he can’t wait to start their family together.” So exciting! And Tristan is not alone!

As we previously reported, Khloe even shed some happy tears when she discovered that she’s going to have a baby! “Khloe is absolutely thrilled,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been waiting for this moment for so so long and it’s finally happening. When she found out she was pregnant she broke down and cried tears of joy. It still feels surreal because she’s thought about it for so long. She loves Tristan with all her heart and is so incredibly excited to go on this journey together.” Aww! Although she kinda, sorta tried to get pregnant while married to Lamar Odom, 37, the entire process sounds so much more exciting (and successful!) this time around!

