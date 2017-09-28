Tiny’s Body Is On Fleek As She Flaunts Curves In Tight Denim One Piece

If you got it, flaunt it! And, that’s exactly what Tiny did in her latest photo with daughter, Heiress! The singer showed off her incredible curves and slight cleavage in a skin tight, jean romper!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has never looked better! The singer, who’s been putting in major gym time, showed off her hard work in a stunning, new snap. Tiny bared slight cleavage in a curve-hugging romper, while she stood next to her youngest child, Heiress. With a backdrop of a sun-kissed mountain, Tiny posed took in the outdoors in style with “Heirbear.” Check out another photo of the mother-daughter duo, below!

It’s no secret that Tiny is super hot, and she’s been putting in the work at the gym, as seen on her Instagram. He rocking body is due in part to her trainer, Kory Phillips, who often shares photos of the Xscape singer. She’s been boxing with Philips and doing different outdoor workouts and lucky for us, she documents a ton of her sweat sessions on Instagram. As a source exclusively told HL, that Tiny follows a strict meal plan, and practices balance and moderation. The source went on to reveal that Tiny’s all about longevity with her workout plan; she wants longterm results, so she’s working hard.

Tiny’s eye-popping photo came after Wendy Williams, threw shade at her about undergoing some booty plastic surgery. T.I., 37, and Wendy have been in the midst of a little feud after Wendy took shots at his marriage woes with Tiny. When T.I. made a subtle diss at Wendy’s lack of junk in the trunk, she took a shot a Tiny’s derrière. Wendy said that she could “buy a booty” like his wife, Tiny, but she’s comfortable with her larger breasts and tiny booty. However, Tiny doesn’t appear to be fazed but Wendy’s comment, since she’s flaunting her curves all over Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, don’t you just love Tiny’s rocking body?