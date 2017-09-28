Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms ‘Sex and the City 3’ Is Dead: ‘It’s Over’ — Is Kim Cattrall To Blame?

OMG NOOOO!!! It turns out there really was a ‘Sex and the City 3’ film ready to begin shooting, and now star Sarah Jessica Parker says the plug has been pulled. Were Kim Cattrall’s outrageous demands to blame?

Okay, this is REALLY heartbreaking. For seven long years there has been tons of buzz that a Sex and the City 3 film was in the works and now the beloved HBO show’s star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed there was a script, story, and filming was all ready to start…until it wasn’t. “It’s over…we’re not doing it,” the 52-year-old star told Extra on Sept. 28 while attending the NYC Ballet’s 2017 Fall Gala. She says that they really had a magical film project in the works for SATC‘s fans, which makes this hurt all the more. “I’m disappointed,” she added, saying, “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

After a successful yet somewhat lackluster 2010 sequel to the original hit SATC film in 2008, fans were really hoping the fab four would come back and give us one last set of adventures for Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” SJP revealed. See pics of Carrie Bradshaw’s most epic style moments.

Earlier in the day a disturbing report surfaced on Daily Mail TV that the film had the green light from Warner Bros. and was to begin shooting in the coming days, but Kim Cattrall, 61 — who plays sexy vixen Samantha Jones — was making diva demands that got the production shot down! A source told the outlet that, ‘The only reason this movie isn’t being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim. Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is – George Clooney?”

With her demands not getting met, Kim allegedly refused to go forward with SATC 3 and the studio knows, you’ve got to have the core four ladies back together or you don’t have a project. What a bummer! From SJP’s description, this would have been something fans would have cherished and now she has confirmed that it has now been scrapped.

