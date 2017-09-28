ROZES Reminds Us Of What’s Really Important In Life On Her Infectious New Track ‘Famous’

You know ROZES from The Chainsmokers’ iconic track ‘Roses’ — which received Justin Bieber’s stamp of approval — and her new single ‘Famous’ will get you bopping just as hard. We’ve got your first listen here!

“I tend to sing a lot of stories about heartbreak and distance, so with this song I really wanted to take listeners into what my love life is currently like,” ROZES tells us of her catchy new single “Famous.” Well, according to the track, life is pretty good right now! Listen above, and read on for a quick Q&A with ROZES.

Can you take us behind the inspiration for “Famous?”

I wanted to show them the love and importance I feel from the people that I have in my life. A lot of people think that the glam and the money make life so amazing, but the reality is that it’s the people around you that make it all worthwhile.

Will there be a video?

I believe it’s in the plans!

What’s a cool career moment you had recently?

I was in a session and I went into the booth to record vocals and was told that it was the same booth Adele recorded “Someone Like You” in. I was absolutely blown away and so humbled!

Who makes you “starstruck” in everyday life?

My grandma, Nanny Rose. She is my eternal sunshine every day. She’s always been an independent woman who empowers others.

What can we expect from your upcoming tour?

Lots of fun! I’ll be playing a lot of my new songs, as well as older, familiar ones. I’m super excited to show listeners the emotions behind each song through performance.

Who would you love to tour with one day?

Twenty One Pilots!

Anything else in the pipeline you want us to know about?

I have lots of music coming, as well as an EP later this winter! So look out on social media for surprises.

