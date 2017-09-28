Miley Cyrus Transformation Timeline: From Hannah Montana To 2017’s Malibu Charmer

Miley Cyrus has had a major makeover over the years — though we never thought she’d go back to the cowboy boots! We’re breaking down her style transformation from the Hannah Montana days through 2017.

Miley Cyrus, 24, is about to drop her sixth album Younger Now tomorrow, Sept. 29. Like most artists, she changes up her style with each era, and when you check out our gallery of her looks then and now, you’ll notice that it all feels rather full circle (those cowboy boots!)

Of course, Miley first gained notoriety when she landed the starring Disney Channel role on Hannah Montana as Miley Stewart, who lived in Malibu, CA. From there, it was a whirlwind of movies, IRL-concerts and endorsements for Miley, and that was all in the span of a few years! The actress and singer stepped out on too many red carpets to count, but there was always a wholesome, sparkly quality to her outfits. Accessories were a must, and Milez loved her chunky belts and huge necklaces. See more of Miley’s best throwback photos here.

By the time she left the Disney nest and released her fourth album Bangerz in 2013, Miley was not only all-grown up — she was one of the most provocatively dressed stars out there. Latex, bondage-inspired looks and sheer tops were regularly in her rotation, and she had the wild behavior to match.

Fast-forward to 2017, when Miley basically did a 180 and returned to her roots! With the debut of soulful songs like “Malibu” and “Week Without You,” she’s more or less stripping it back to where she started. The singer still takes style risks, but in general, she’s as natural as we’ve ever seen her.

So is this the “real” Miley? We’ll find out if (and when) she sticks around!

HollywoodLifers, which Miley era is your favorite? Click through the gallery and tell us which looks are the singer’s best of all time!