Michael Jackson’s ‘Scream’ Is The Perfect Halloween Album — Stream It Here

It’s time to start planning your Halloween costume, because Michael Jackson has just provided the perfect soundtrack for the holiday and it’s time to get moving. Stream the late King of Pop’s new compilation album ‘Scream’ here!

Michael Jackson‘s estate has released Scream today, Sept. 29, and the 13-song collection is simply epic. The album includes some of the late, great artist’s most danceable songs, including “Ghosts,” “Torture,” “Thriller,” and “Dirty Diana,” and you can listen below!

The record also features a new bonus track called “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous,” which is a mashup created by The White Panda. “The choice of tracks for SCREAM reflects The King of Pop’s affection for this time of the year and its themes of costumes and disguise, darkness and light, character transformations and surprise,” an official release said of the album, which was released on Epic/Legacy Recordings. Yep, you know we’ll be playing it at our Halloween party! See photos of Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson and her siblings here.

If you’re left wanting more, here’s the good news: there will also be a series of Official Michael Jackson SCREAM Album Celebrations happening in Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. Fans can attend screenings of Michael Jackson’s short films, including the rarely-shown 1996 film Michael Jackson’s Ghosts. Learn more here! If you’re not able to go, be sure to check out all of the new Scream merch online that was rolled out for the occasion. Awesome!

Listen:

