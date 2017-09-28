Lyle Menendez: I Still Love My Mother But I Don’t Forgive Her For Allowing Dad’s Sex Abuse

Lyle Menendez gets candid about the night he and his brother Erik shot and killed their parents. He reveals his thoughts after seeing the first episode of ‘True Crime’ and relives the horrific events from that night in 1989.

It’s been 28 years since Lyle and Erik Menendez, brutally murdered their parents Jose and “Kitty” Menendez inside their lavish Beverly Hills home. And, to this day, Lyle still mourns the death of his mother but still has “harsh” feelings toward his father because of the sexual abuse he and Erik claim they suffered from the former Hollywood executive. In a brand new interview with Megyn Kelly, Lyle travels back in time to relive that bloody night.

“My father was a monstrous person,” he told Megyn over the phone from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence. “My feelings about him are difficult and harsh.” Lyle then explained that he is still emotional over his mother’s death. “I love my mother. I still cry over my mother. I think the tears are for, that her life ended and our lives essentially ended all because of this decision. There had to be a series of decisions she made not to tell what was happening. What kind of mother lets it happen?”

Through the years, the Menendez murders have become a hot topic in pop culture, with documentaries, books and TV shows highlighting the 1989 tragic event. And, the latest spotlight on the murders comes in the form of a brand new series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, airing every Tuesday on NBC. The show will depict the murders from start to finish, including the trial; all of which Lyle told Megyn was a “pretty accurate” portrayal of what happened. Yes, he watched the series. “I did decide to watch it,” he told Megyn. “I think it’s difficult without having talked to me to know what I was going through at the time. I thought it was pretty accurate though.”

Later in the phone call, Megyn pointed out that there seemed to have been a discrepancy with the case. She told Lyle that when he took the stand in the 1994 trial, he seemed to have made the court believe that he directly told his mother, Kitty about the sexual abuse he endured from his father, Jose. However, he told Megyn the opposite. “I did not tell my mother that I was being raped or abused in that way,” he said, adding that an “adult cousin,” had informed her at the time. Lyle and Erik have always maintained their side of the story; that Jose used to beat the brothers, as well as sexually molested them. Lyle told Megyn that Jose would beat them with a belt and give them “sports massages,” which Lyle labeled as sexual abuse and rape.

Lyle also told Megyn that he and Erik have not spoken since they were sentenced to life in prison in 1994. He said they can only communicate through letters and other family members. However, he misses him terribly.

Of the guilty verdict? — “I believed I was going to be found guilty in the second trial,” he admitted. However, “I didn’t think I would be found guilty of first degree murder because of the zero evidence of planning this as a murder for money.” Theories explained that Lyle and Erik killed their parents to obtain their large fortune, especially after they went on a massive spending spree not long after the murders.

You can see the rest of the Menendez murders unfold when Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on NBC.

