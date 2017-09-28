Kylie Jenner Reportedly Flew To Meet Travis Scott’s Family In Texas After Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner immediately jetted to Texas with her boyfriend Travis Scott to break the pregnancy news to his family in person, according to a new report! Wait, so was this the first time she ever met his fam?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly expecting their first child together, and as soon as Kylie learned she was pregnant, they “flew to Travis’ home state of Texas so they could break the news and have Kylie meet his family,” a source claims to In Touch Weekly magazine in their Oct. 9 issue. Hold the phone!

Yes, that get-together would mark the first time Kylie has met Travis’ family — not shocking, considering they’ve only been dating for around 5 months — and it’s definitely “an important relationship milestone,” as the insider points out. Alright, talk about an awkward meeting! No matter what his family thinks, though, “Travis can’t wait to be dad,” the mag’s source shares of Kylizzle’s loving BF, who hails from Houston. “Kylie is thrilled,” the insider adds. Aww!

You’ll remember that on Life of Kylie, Kylie mentioned flying to Houston to support Travis during his show in May. Perhaps that’s when they informed the fam!

As we previously told you exclusively, Kylie and Travis are waiting to get married until after the baby is born. Concurs In Touch‘s source: “Travis and Kylie are already talking marriage, but Kylie doesn’t want to tie the know until after she gives birth. Her main priority is the baby.” So it’ll be a little while before Kylie joins Travis’ family, but it’s definitely vital that she took this first step and told them the big news in person!

