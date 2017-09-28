Kim Kardashian Confirms She & Kanye West Are Expecting 3rd Child

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting their third baby!

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kim Kardashian asks Khloe Kardashian via FaceTime in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Naturally, Khloe hits the nail on the head: “You’re pregnant or the person’s pregnant?” Yep, that’s it! “We’re having a baby!” Kim confirms. After weeks of speculation that a surrogate is carrying her third child with Kanye west, the mom of two finally made the announcement herself via the teaser.

