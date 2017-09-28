Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Confirms She & Kanye West Are Expecting 3rd Child

kim kardashian kanye west
REX/Shutterstock
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
kim kardashian kanye west date night
kim kardashian kanye west date night View Gallery View Gallery 88 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting their third baby!

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kim Kardashian asks Khloe Kardashian via FaceTime in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Naturally, Khloe hits the nail on the head: “You’re pregnant or the person’s pregnant?” Yep, that’s it! “We’re having a baby!” Kim confirms. After weeks of speculation that a surrogate is carrying her third child with Kanye west, the mom of two finally made the announcement herself via the teaser.

Story Developing

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Kim and Kanye’s baby news?