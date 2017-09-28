Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Love How ‘Mama Bear’ Kim’s Protecting Them During Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian has always thought of herself as the advice-giving sister. And now that both Khloe & Kylie Jenner are pregnant, we learned exclusively Kim’s taking on her big sis role more seriously than ever!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has always been fiercely protective of her family. But now that younger sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are expecting little ones of their own, Kim’s motherly instincts have kicked into HIGH gear! Not only is she sharing pregnancy tips and advice with the moms-to-be, but she’s also shielding them from the public and coming to their defense via social media. I mean, what are big sisters for, right? Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Kim has been like a mama bear on big sister duty from the moment she learned they were all expecting babies,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is smothering her younger sisters with guidance, love, and pregnancy tips — and Kylie and Khloe love it. All of the sisters have been glowing since becoming pregnant and it is a wonderful and exciting time in the family.” As crazy as it is, less than a week after TMZ confirmed Kylie is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, it surfaced that Khloe is also pregnant with her first kid. Talk about a Kardashian baby bombshell! Luckily Kylie and Khloe have two-time-mom Kim to tell them everything they need to know.

“Everything about this is new for first time moms-to-be Kylie and Khloe, so they are so grateful to have a big, experienced sister like Kim to guide them through the process,” our insider added. “Kylie and Khloe are already feeling the love from Kim, who has been quick to jump to their defense and publicly protect them from misinformation and false rumors.” Khloe and Kylie aren’t the only members of the fam expecting a new addition though. Kim herself is actually having a baby via surrogate , and the child is reportedly a little girl who’s due in January!

People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

While none of these pregnancies — not even Kim’s surrogate’s — have been confirmed by the reality-star family, sources say the Kardashians are simply waiting for the perfect time to announce all three babies at once. Whatever they have planned, we’re sure it’ll be epic! But in the meantime, Kim’s standing her ground on not confirming anything — and she’s continuing to call out people who are falsely “confirming” details!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kim has been so supportive of Khloe’s and Kylie’s pregnancies?