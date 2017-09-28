Kim Kardashian Frees The Nipple In See-Through White T-Shirt — Watch Snapchat Video

Kim Kardashian may be expecting another baby, but as she’s proven time and time again, being a mom won’t stop her from flaunting her bare nipples on social media! See her newest video here.

Kim Kardashian probably didn’t mean to (or did she?), but she exposed her nipple in a see-through white T-shirt, while filming a new Snapchat video with two adorable dogs on Sept. 28. The mom of two, who recently confirmed she and Kanye West are expecting a third, can be seen in the racy clip, holding two puppies, and saying, “Look, guys. Hey, guys. This is not Honey and Sushi, guys. These are two new friends.” Obviously, she’s referring to two other pooches owned by the Kardashians, but these ones must be a friend’s dogs. And while they looks super cute resting on Kim’s chest, they were probably looking at what we were — Kim’s giant (and exposed) nipple! Sorry, but it’s definitely hard to miss that thing.

And something (the lack of Kim’s face in the video) tells us the KUWTK star meant to show off her rather large areola. Not that we’re judging or anything — Kim is super sexy and she can do what she wants. Plus, we love when Kim poses nude. Have you seen the picture of her hanging out naked in a tree? Definitely one of our favorite Kim K shots ever.

Anyway, as we previously told you, Kim confirmed she and Kanye are expecting in the Season 14 trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a FaceTime conversation with sister Khloe, Kim asks, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Khloe then asks, “You’re pregnant or the person’s pregnant?” And that was the right answer “We’re having a baby,” Kim says. Ahh, so exciting! A baby and a bare nipple all in the same day. Kim’s on a roll. We wonder else Thursday has in store for us…

