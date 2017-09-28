Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Making Him Check In With Her Constantly After Cheating Scandal
Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko is keeping the comedian on a short leash after his alleged cheating scandal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s making him check in with her on a near-hourly basis.
Smart lady! Eniko Hart, 33, isn’t taking any chances that her husband Kevin, 38, could be up to no good with other women so she’s making him stay in near-constant contact with her following his alleged cheating scandal. “Eniko is keeping extra close tabs on Kevin, especially during her final weeks of pregnancy. Eniko is making Kevin call, text or facetime with her constantly, throughout the day, whenever they are apart,” a source close to the comedian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After his latest blunders, Kevin has agreed to check in with Eniko practically every hour they are apart to give her more security in their unstable relationship,” our insider adds.
