Kendra Wilkinson Devastated Over Hugh Hefner’s Death: He ‘Changed My Life’

Without Hugh Hefner, the world never would have got to know the amazing Kendra Wilkinson. The former ‘Girls Next Door’ star is mourning the passing of her former love. We’ve got her message, right here.

Of all of the ladies from E!’s The Girls Next Door, Kendra Wilkinson, 32, certainly came out on top by maintaining lasting fame. She’s now mourning the loss of the man who made her a star, as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away from natural causes at the age of 91 on Sept. 27. She appeared nude pictorials for his glossy three times and lived with him for three years at the Playboy Mansion during the reality show’s run, so naturally, she’s heartbroken over his passing. “Hef changed my life,” Kendra said in a statement. “I couldn’t have been more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much, but he will be in my heart forever.”

The former Playboy Playmate starred alongside Holly Madison, 37, and Bridget Marquardt, 44, from 2005-2008 as his three blonde live-in loves at the Playboy Mansion. While Holly was always Hugh’s sentimental favorite and the most attached to him, Kendra was the one known for her wild, fun, over the top antics. That earned the stunner a spinoff in 2009 called Kendra, which featured her life after leaving the mansion, including her wedding to former NFL star Hank Baskett, 35. The show lasted two seasons before she hopped over to We TV in 2012 for Kendra on Top, where her reality show has shown the ups and downs of her marriage, as well as the birth of their two kids.

Kendra admitted to cheating on Hugh while living at the mansion, revealing in Kocktails with Khloe in March of 2016 that “I would go to hotels down the street,” for sexy rendezvous with men that wasn’t her housemate. She claimed on the show that she was not expected to be monogamous with Hugh, but she was only 18 years old and he was 78 when they first started hooking up. “I wasn’t there for romantic reasons and for marital reasons like Holly [Madison] was,” Kendra gushed. That was fine by him as Hugh, and he even let Kendra later hold her wedding ceremony with Hank at the mansion the year she moved out. Aww, what a guy!

