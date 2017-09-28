Kardashian Store 911 Call: Terrified DASH Employee Begs For Help After Being Held At Gunpoint

Just terrifying. A woman threatened employees at the Kardashian family’s LA store with a gun on Sept. 21. Now, the frightening 911 has been released.

Over the years, the Kardashian family has attracted its fair share of both positive and negative attention. Unfortunately, on Sept. 21, another incident was added to the latter pile. A woman with a gun entered their DASH store on Melrose Ave. in LA and reportedly threatened some of the employees, then made a mess of some of their displays. As the woman continued to make her way around the store, one of the employees hid in the back room and called the police. Now, the 911 call from that frightening visit has been released. Head here to check out photos of the Kardashian sisters.

“Someone has a gun in here,” the frightened employee says after giving the store’s address. “We’re in the back can you just please send someone? They’re in the store and we’re in the back room… She left, she held up the gun to me and then she knocked over stuff on our cash-wrap… She was wearing a black shirt with skulls on it and she had blonde hair and she had a buzz-cut… She left. She held up the gun to me, said ‘stay away from Cuba.'” The employee later theorized that she might have been referring to the Kardashians visiting Cuba in the past. So scary.

As we previously reported, she returned to the store later that day. This time she was brandishing a machete and once again declaring that the Kardashians need to stay away from Cuba or else they would be “executed.” Her second visit was captured by television cameras. The woman, whose name is Maricia Medrano according to TMZ, was later arrested and charged with assault and criminal threats. She’s being held on $50,000 bail.

HollywoodLifers, are you as terrified as we are by this call!? Let us know.