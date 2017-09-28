Is Justin Bieber Dating Actress Paola Paulin After Being Spotted Together In Beverly Hills?

Whoa! A new girl has caught Justin Bieber’s eye and she is stunning! Is the pop star dating Paola Paulin now? Here’s what we know so far!

Justin Bieber, 23, has yet another gorgeous girl on his arm! This time it’s Mexican/Colombian stunner Paola Paulin! They were spied gallivanting around Beverly Hills together on Wednesday Sept. 27 and ever since the “Love Yourself” singer’s rapid fandom has been anxiously waiting to learn if romance might be blossoming between these two! Take a peek at loads more photos of this gorgeous model right here!

As we previously reported, the pop singer has turned to religion in recent months, cutting ties with some problematic friends and spending more time at church. And it was while leaving a service in Beverly Hills that he was spotted walking side-by-side with Paola! Did Justin meet the breathtaking brunette at the religious institution or was she tagging along with him?! We have to know! Because there’s no denying that these two look pretty damn cute together!

There’s no telling where they were headed after the worship service, but it was clearly a casual night out. The Ballers actress kept it simple in a jeans, Adidas kicks, a white tee and a black jacket. Meanwhile, the Biebs rocked some shredded jeans and a simply unforgettable bright blue jacket with the words “Fear of God” emblazoned on the back! Guess he dressed for the occasion! Is Justin back to his outlandish fashion habits? And, as the images from their night out clearly show, the “Sorry” singer was looking pretty excitable while making his way out of the service, chatting with a male friend with Paola in tow. Is he be happy to be stretching his legs after the sermon or could this be first-date jitters? We’ll just have to wait and see!

