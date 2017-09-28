Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer — See Heartbreaking Tweet

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is suffering from breast cancer, and our hearts shuddered when we saw her Sept. 28 announcement. Read her emotional tweeted letter here.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56, revealed that she has breast cancer in a heartbreaking typed and signed letter on Sept. 28. “One in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Veep actress tweeted to her 748,000 followers. “Just when you thought…” she also wrote.

See Julia’s full letter below:

