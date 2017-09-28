Jordan Fisher’s ‘DWTS’ Blog: What The Packages Didn’t Show From Our Crazy Week

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold killed it in one of the toughest weeks in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ history! This week — and every one to follow — Jordan walks us through the ups and downs.

I’m exhausted in the best way possible. The journey has been so fun, and I’m definitely having the time of my life. It’s just a matter of learning how to pace myself, figuring out how to do that with this regime, and the physical and mental demand. As far the packages are concerned, you don’t always see all of the ups and the downs of the week. We had a crazy week. We took a red-eye immediately after last week’s show, went into press for two days, then had rehearsals. Lindsay and I both got sick! It was one thing after another, after the other. It’s all a matter of pacing yourself, figuring to how to manage and maintain, and put out really good work.

After the judges’ comments, I felt great — it’s nice to get constructive criticism. I was interested in what Len [Goodman] had to say about the shoes and things being proper for Samba. It actually helped. I’m not entirely sure what he was talking about, but somebody’s always going to have something to say about everything. I’m so grateful though that we were able to put some really good work out there and conquer a really really difficult week. Now we’re back on a normal regime. I’m moving houses, and we’re doing only one piece this week.

Next week, we have a Charleston for Guilty Pleasures Week. Mine is comic books and superheroes. I’ve been obsessed for forever. I don’t even feel guilty about it. I love it, I love the Marvel universe. It’s so fun to explore that and show off what I love. The hardest part is continuing to try to fight my shoulder injury, as well as learn a brand new piece and be okay with not being great at it at first.

