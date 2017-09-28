Jane Fonda Slams Megyn Kelly For Plastic Surgery Question: ‘It Was Wrong Time & Place’

Oh, it got so, so awkward when Megyn Kelly brought up Jane Fonda’s plastic surgery. Jane admitted that she was ‘shocked’ by the question and thought Megyn was wasting her time!

Looking back at the interview between Megyn Kelly, 46, and Jane Fonda, 79, it’s harder to image a more cringe-inducing moment than when Megyn asked Jane about her history of plastic surgery. Jane – who was with Robert Redford, 81, to promote her new movie – gave Megyn a death glare right after the words “plastic surgery” left her mouth. Seriously, if looks could kill, Jane would have literally slayed Megyn. Thankfully, everyone came out of that alive, and when asked how she felt about the encounter, Jane told ET Canada that she was shocked Megyn even brought it up!

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time [to talk] and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not,” Jane told ET Canada’s Sangita Patel. “I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.” Jane does have a point. It’s not everyday that someone has both Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in the same room. It seems that Ms. Fonda wanted to keep it professional and focus on their new Netflix movie, Our Souls At Night.

Jane’s response is definitely a contender for Biggest Clapback of the Year. “We really want to talk about that right now,” she said to Megyn, while looking incredulous over such a shocking question. As for Robert, he avoided that whole awkwardness. “It didn’t involve me,” he told ET Canada. “Of course, I haven’t had [plastic surgery.] I think Jane didn’t want to go there. I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance.”

After all, there is a time and a place to make comments about her appearance – like, on the red carpet. While attending the NYC premiere for Our Souls At Night on Sept. 27, Jane looked absolutely flawless while in a sheer black dress. See, that’s the time to bring up her appearance – and how at age 79, she looks like she hasn’t aged a day at all.

What do you think about this whole scuffle between Jane and Megyn, HollywoodLifers?