Hugh Hefner & The Women Who Loved Him: A Look Back At His Famous Romances

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday, Sept. 27, but before he went he did a whole lot of living — and loving. The ‘Playboy’ founder enjoyed the company of many a lovely lady in his 91 years. Here are all the women who fell head-over-heels for Hef.

Hugh Hefner died of “natural causes” at the Playboy Mansion yesterday, Sept. 27, at the rip old age of 91. The entire world was certainly shook to hear the news of his passing. But it’s hard to imagine anyone mourning the loss of the Playboy founder, businessman and pop culture icon more than the women who were closest to him. Hef may have been a ladies’ man, but he had a few very important relationships over the course of almost a century of living. Though he leaves behind current wife Crystal Harris, 31, she isn’t the only lady who enjoyed his company. In the gallery above you will see all of the famous women who loved the OG Playboy. Click here to see Hugh’s life in pictures.

Hef had three wives over the course of his life. He was married to his first wife, Millie Williams, 91, from 1949 – 1959 and his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, 55, from 1989 – 2010. He married Crystal in 2012. Though he previously admitted to bedding “more than” 1,000 women over the course of his life — Hef said he always stayed faithful to his wives. “There were chunks of my life when I was married, and when I was married I never cheated,” he told Esquire. “But I made up for it when I wasn’t married. You have to keep your hand in.”

Oh, he certainly did make up for it! Hugh definitely had a thing for blondes, as he went after them time and time again. He even dated several at once during the reality series The Girls Next Door, which showed girlfriends Holly Madison, 37, Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Bridget Marquardt, 44, living with him in the Playboy Mansion. He never proposed to “No. 1 girlfriend” of seven years, Holly, but they definitely had a lot of fun together. Check out all of Hugh’s girls, including the Shannon Twins and Izabella St. James, 42, in the gallery above.

