Hugh Hefner: Why There Will Be No Autopsy To Confirm Cause Of Death

The public may never know Hugh Hefner’s cause of death. That’s because he won’t even be examined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY confirmed. Here’s why.

It was revealed on Sept. 27 that Hugh Hefner had died at the age of 91 of natural causes, but beyond that, we may never know exactly what led to his death. In fact, there may be no autopsy performed on the Playboy publisher at all. “Hugh Hefner’s death certificate is being signed by a private, personal doctor and we won’t see his body at all,” the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He won’t come through our office because he had been seen by a personal doctor within the last 20 days and he died of natural causes. Since he died of natural causes, it’s highly unlikely that an autopsy will be performed on his body.”

Fans and celebrities alike are devastated over the news of Hef’s passing, but he has obviously left behind an incredibly legacy in the form of Playboy magazine and the Playboy mansion. The iconic publisher is survived by his four kids, Cooper, Christie, David and Marston, and his wife, Crystal Harris. Aside from creating the legendary magazine, Hugh was also known for his relationships with various, younger women, including Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison, who all appeared on the hit reality show, Girls Next Door. While Kendra and Bridget have both released sweet statements about Hef, Holly has yet to comment on this sad news.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper said in a statement. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

