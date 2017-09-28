Why The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is Actually An Amazing Idea — Hear Me Out

A ‘Hocus Pocus’ remake is in the works at Disney Channel, and I’m totally on board with the idea. With a great cast and director (cough, Kenny Ortega), this remake could be all kinds of epic. Let me explain…

Listen, I have nothing against the original. I love Hocus Pocus. Like, I’m the girl who watches it every day, all day when Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween airs it on repeat. But I’ve grown accustomed to all the remakes and revivals happening on TV. I’m not against them. The original Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, is timeless. I don’t think the remake would take anything away from the original. Honestly, it could be viewed as a tribute.

The remake will feature an entirely new cast. Just get Kenny Ortega, the director of the original, on board as the director and I’ll be completely sold. Both of his two most recent Disney Channel projects — Descendants and Descendants 2 — were tremendous hits. Why not get the original guy back to direct the reimagining? It’s only fitting.

As a huge Descendants fangirl, I have an idea about who could play the Sanderson sisters in the remake: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and China Anne McClain. You’re going to need three powerhouses to take on the roles of the iconic evil trio, and these girls are more than equipped for the job. I mean, who wouldn’t want Mal, Evie, and Uma as the three Hocus Pocus witches? You know they would be amazing. Watching these gals sing “I Put a Spell On You” would be i-n-c-r-e-d-i-b-l-e. They would make Bette, Kathy, and Sarah proud.

The Hocus Pocus remake is still in the early stages, so anything can happen. I’ve put my two-cents in, so I’m just going to sit back and wait for the next development!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Hocus Pocus remake is a good idea? Let me know!