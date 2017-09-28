Ladies, Masturbating Does Not Have To Be Taboo: Tips For Getting Off Without A Man

Female masturbation is often a taboo topic, but it doesn’t have to be! Ladies, you do NOT have to be ashamed to masturbate. Here are some expert tips for getting off on your own…and the reasons why it’s perfectly okay to do so.

Why is it that guys can talk about masturbating like it’s no big deal, but for women, it’s such an awkward conversation, and even frowned upon? This is a double standard we HAVE to change, so we called in Dorian Solot, co-author of I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide, for some expert tips and advice! Whether you’ve never masturbated before and want to start, or are just looking for some tips to up your pleasure, you’ll want to check this out. “I like to think of learning to masturbate as doing a little science experiment,” Dorian explained. “You just try every different, creative thing you can think of. Don’t expect orgasms right off the bat — just plan to notice which areas and what kinds of touch feel better than others.”

What should women know before masturbating for the first time? While every body is different, a large majority of clitoris-owners find the clit is the part that’s key to reaching orgasm, so get to know it really well! Often, the part that feels best to touch is the clitoral shaft, which is just under the skin, a little up from the lip. You can sort of roll it back and forth under your finger. Making sure your clit is wet can be a breakthrough for making masturbation work. You can get just the right amount of slipperiness by licking your fingers before you start touching, dipping down in your vaginal wetness if it’s there, or adding store-bought lube. Fantasy is often a key part of great masturbation — a combination of the right kind of touch plus whatever little images or “movies” turn you on. It’s okay if you don’t want to do those things in real life, but use them to help yourself reach a big O!

What are the best products women can use to make masturbation more pleasurable? You don’t need anything beyond your own hand, but some women enjoy using vibrators, because they provide a level of stimulation that’s more intense than what any body part can do — and it never gets tired! Vibrators come in every shape, size, color and style under the sun. There are ones that look like a tube of lipstick, one you wear in your underwear as an alarm clock, and some that are gorgeous art pieces. Most women use vibrators mostly for clitoral stimulation, not inside their vaginas.

What are some benefits of masturbating for women? Research shows that women who masturbate are more likely to have orgasms during partnered sex. that make intuitive sense, since it means you probably know your body and your responses better, know exactly what it takes to get over the edge, and can better help your partner help you.

What’s your advice for women having trouble orgasming through masturbation? Don’t give up! Sometimes it takes a lot of experimenting to figure out what your body likes. You might need to try stimulation that’s less direct, try a vibrator, or add some fantasy or erotica, because turning on your mind is a huge part of it. Some bodies like little breaks in the arousal, so they don’t get overwhelmed by the intensity. Ramp up the arousal, stop touching for a little bit, then go back to it to push yourself a little higher.

Any other important tips? I think there’s a myth that masturbation is only for single people. In reality, masturbation can be fun for anyone! Partnered and married people can do it together or on their own. There’s no risk of pregnancy or disease, it’s fun, and it’s free!

