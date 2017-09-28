‘Chicago Fire’ Catch Up: Everything To Know Before The Season 6 Premiere

Who survived that insane fire? Well that’s just one question we have going in to the season six premiere of ‘Chicago Fire.’ Here’s a quick reminder of how last season left off.

*We’ll start with the question everyone is asking: is it possible that anyone made it out of that horrific fire? Casey, Severide, Mouch, Herrmann, Otis and Kidd were all trapped inside. What we can tell you is that Severide (Taylor Kinney) does survive. As for the rest, you’ll find out right away in the premiere.

*Will Mouch stay part of the CFD if he does survive? Before running into that fire, Mouch told Herrmann this was his last call — that he was hanging up his hat because he couldn’t physically or mentally do it anymore. It didn’t help that Cruz reminded him how out of it he was.

*Will Severide be okay? He’s been through the ringer in his life. At the end of last season, he fell in love — and she passed away. He also had a relationship with Kidd briefly, which will be revisited this season since she still has feelings. Things may shake up a bit when she moves in with him.

“They used to have a thing. She’s definitely still hung up on him,” creator Derek Haas told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He’s a little resistant because one, he’s doing her a favor by letting her stay there and two, he’s got this lifestyle. He’s a little bit back to ‘bad boy Severide’ after the events of last season.”

*What about Casey and Gabby? Should he survive, let’s not forget they were in a bit of a rocky place before that fire. He was ready for her dad to move out, and she wasn’t so happy with him calling the shots when it came to her father.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going to happen in the premiere of Chicago Fire? Season six begins on Thursday at 10PM ET on NBC.