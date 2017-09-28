Hugh Hefner Dies: Look Back At The Most Famous ‘Playboy’ Cover Stars — Kim Kardashian & More

Rest in peace, Hugh Hefner. In honor of the legendary magazine publisher’s death at the age of 91, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest celebrity ‘Playboy’ covers of all-time. It’s what Hef would’ve wanted!

Hugh Hefner made history when he created Playboy in 1953, and in the years that followed, he grew the magazine into an iconic publication, which became about so much more than just publishing nude photos. Hundreds of empowered women have graced the cover of Playboy, including some very well-known celebrities. Long before Kim Kardashian, 36, was known for wearing minimal clothing in public and posting nude photos on Instagram, she appeared on the mag’s cover in 2007. Who could forget the season 1 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, where Kris Jenner cheers Kim on at her photo shoot, and the reality star freaks when Hef wants her to wear less clothing?! She’s certainly come a long way, but her Playboy cover will go down in history!

Marilyn Monroe was the first star to ever grace the cover of Playboy, while Pamela Anderson has appeared on the cover more than any other star or model — a total of 14 times! When the magazine opted to stop publishing nude photos at the end of 2015, it only made sense that Pam was the final cover star for a nude issue. Other memorable cover stars include Carmen Electra, Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and Lindsay Lohan, who all stripped down to minimal attire to pose for the iconic publication.

