OMG! J Balvin just dropped a new version of ‘Mi Gente’ featuring none other than Beyonce and we are losing our minds! Check it out right here!

Stop what you’re doing! Beyonce, 36, has just gifted us a brand-new track! Well, close enough! J Balvin, 32, released a new version of his hit song “Mi Gente” with Willy William, 36, that now also features Queen Bey! All proceeds for her part are going to help provide support to hurricane survivors around the country including Puerto Rico, which was decimated by Hurricane Maria. A song that is doing good in the world?! Bey to the rescue! Check out more photos of the songstress right here!

The rowdy dance floor anthem was an hit long before JAY-Z‘s, 47, better half got her hands on it but it is undeniably better now! Her verse is as addictive and fun as classic Bey can get and will have you dancing no matter where you are! “He say my body stay wetter than the ocean,” she sings on the track. “And he say that creole in my body is a potion. I can be a beast or I can give you emotion. Please don’t question my devotion. I been giving birth on these haters cause I’m fertile. See these double C’s on this bag. Murda. Want my double D’s in his bed. Serta. If you really love me make an album about me. Word up!” So hot!

“We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world,” she writes on her site. “There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most.” If you’d like to donate to some Beyonce-approved organizations, head right here!

