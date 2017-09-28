B, S and R — what do those letters stand for? The three cutest kids in the world, that’s what! Beyonce showed off some new bling that she got in honor of her kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, on Sept. 17. See the personalized ice here.

Beyonce, 36, decided to wear her babies as jewelry while stepping out to a Bruno Mars concert on Sept. 25 — literally. Bey shared photos of herself from her and doting hubby JAY-Z‘s big night out at Madison Square Garden, today, Sept. 27. In one of the pics you’ll see she is rocking a new ring on her left ring finger that has the letters “B, S, R” spelled out in diamonds. Obviously, we all know what those three letters stand for, right? The initials of her and Jay’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and her newborn siblings, twins Rumi and Sir.

While the new piece of ice totally melted our hearts, it wasn’t the only part of her ensemble that was fabulous. Bey rocked a burgundy floor-length coat and accessorized with a matching purse, and a pair of cunning white heels with a little burgundy speckled in. Bey piled her blonde locks up into a high ponytail. The Queen rocked a pair of HUGE hoops with the word “chunky” written in them — a node to Bruno’s new song. Click here to see celebs fangirling over Bey’s twins.

For a lady who only gave birth three months ago, Bey looks GOOD. We have seen her out and about multiple times since she showed off the first gorgeous pic of her and twins. Shes been enjoying many a concert, fun mom’s night out and romantic date. However, she clearly never leaves home without taking a piece of her babies with her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Beyonce’s special baby-related jewelry? Do you think it’s adorable that she has a ring that is a tribute to Blue, Sir and Rumi? Let us know below!