Bella Thorne Flaunts Herself Completely Nude & Unedited For ‘GQ’ — See Incredible Pics

Hot damn, Bella Thorne looks amazing! Not only did the actress pose nude for ‘GQ’ Mexico, but she also requested the magazine refrain from retouching her photo, and the result is breathtaking.

Scott Disick is probably going to kick himself for parting ways with Bella Thorne after seeing her new nude pics in GQ Mexico. The Famous In Love star appears both on the cover of the magazine and inside the issue, either with see-through clothing on or nothing at all. For the cover, Bella posed in a sheer gown covered in jewels, while relaxing in a bathtub. One of her nipples is visible, but more of her naked body can be seen in the pic featured inside the issue. For that one, Bella sat wet and naked on a chair, while wearing nothing but a pair of high heels. And according to the actress, the second photo wasn’t retouched at all!

“I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don’t see what everyone else sees. Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she’s not perfect and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I’m here to tell you that’s right I’m not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 28.

Bella also thanked the magazine by posting the cover on her Instagram page, and saying, “Ok this really throws my color grid off but it’s worth it😍😍😍 thank you @gqmexico so honored 😍.”

