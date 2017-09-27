If you want to be Wonder Woman for Halloween, you’re in luck! You can create a costume with the makeup you already own with this expert step-by-step below!

Thanks to the hair and makeup experts at Palladio Beauty and Keratin Complex, you can follow these steps for an easy at-home costume!

“Step 1: Start with brows by building up texture with Brow Obsessed Mousse with Fibers ($8), then fill in any gaps and the Brow Definer Micro Pencil ($7).

Step 2: Sweep Crushed Metallic Eyeshadow ($6.50) in Solstice across lids as a base hue.

Step 3: Line top lid with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal ($15) and create an exaggerated wing.”

“Step 4: Line the bottom lid with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal ($15), extending past the inner lid line towards the nose, to create a peak and fill in the space with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner ($6) in Purity.

Step 5: Finish off eyes with Twisted in Love Mascara ($10) for full lashes.

Step 6: Line lips with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal ($15) to create an exaggerated cartoon lip outline, fill in with 4Ever + Ever Intense Lip Paint ($8), and once set add highlight streaks on the top and bottom lips with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner ($6) in Purity.

Step 7: Add animation lines around the nose, cheeks and chin with the Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal ($15), highlighting the dark lines with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner ($6) in Purity.

Step 8: Style hair by creating soft, messy waves with the Transformer Interchangeable Styling Rod ($169).”

HollywoodLifers, would you be Wonder Woman for Halloween?