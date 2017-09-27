’Chicago P.D.’: 5 Major Things To Know About The New Season Without Sophia Bush

‘Chicago P.D. returns for season 5 on Sept. 27 with one main cast member missing: Sophia Bush’s Det. Lindsay. From a new full-time detective to returning characters, here’s a rundown of all things ‘P.D.’ season 5!

*Lindsay’s departure won’t go unnoticed. At the end of season four, Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) decided to leave Chicago and move to New York to work undercover in a counter-terrorism unit of the FBI, effectively ending her on-again, off-again relationship with Halstead. “As far as Lindsay’s departure, [Upton]’s just letting everybody go through their own processes of her being gone… and that is definitely felt by everybody,” Tracy Spiridakos, 29, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, told HollywoodLife.com. Showrunner Rick Eid revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Halstead and Voight will feel Lindsay’s “absence given their relationships, so they’ll both be dealing with her not being there in their own ways.”

*Upton is joining the team full-time. The character was introduced in a two-episode arc last season, and you’ll be seeing a lot more of her in season 5. Upton is the newest female member of the Intelligence Unit and will be partnered with Halstead. Tracy told HollywoodLife.com that fans will “get to know” Upton a lot more this season and see “what kind of cop she is.”

*Jon Seda is returning. After leaving the show to join the Chicago spinoff Chicago Justice, which was cancelled after one season, Jon will be reprising his role as Dawson on P.D. He will be a series regular in season 5.

*A Chicago Justice character is coming to Chicago P.D. ASA Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro) from Chicago Justice will be heading to Chicago P.D. in season 5. She will make her first appearance in the fourth episode of the upcoming season!

*Halstead won’t be moving on from Lindsay anytime soon. Rick also told EW that it’s “possible” Halstead will begin to move on “towards the end of the season.” He added that there will be romance this season, but Halstead’s “not in a place to pursue a meaningful relationship at the moment.”

Chicago P.D. returns Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lindsay will ever return? Let us know!