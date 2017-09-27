Will ‘KUWTK’ Ever End? Kris Jenner’s Ideal Series Finale Would Be Kylie’s Wedding

With both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian reportedly pregnant, it looks like ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will be on the air forever. However, if Kris Jenner gets her way, the show will end with her youngest daughter saying ‘I Do!’

“I used to just joke and say [the show will end] when Kylie [Jenner, 20] gets married in 20 years,” Kris Jenner, 61, said while talking with Variety, “and here we are 10 years later. Who thought a decade later we would still be going as strong as we are. It’s really interesting because there are so many people emotionally invested in the family, and they want to see the ups and the downs and the good and the bad and the ugly and all of it. Every time someone gets married or gets divorced or has a baby or a celebration or graduates from school.”

“There are so many wonderful milestones that we’ve been able to share with the viewers and our fans. It’s kind of fascinating,” Kris said, reflecting on the 10 years she and her family has spent in front of the camera for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “It’s something that we’re very comfortable with and we’re used to.” Well, it’s good that the Kardashian family is comfortable with sharing their personal and private moments with their millions and millions of fans. After all, there’s at least three reported pregnancies on the way: Kylie’s, Khloe Kardashian’s, and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate.

Kim, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting their third child, via surrogate, in Jan. 2018. If that wasn’t enough to give KUWTK fans reason to demand a new season, news broke on Sept. 22 that Kylie is allegedly four months pregnant with Travis Scott’s, 25, baby girl. As the world was freaking out over Kylie baby-mania, in come Khloe, 33, to steal the thunder, as she’s reportedly preggers with Tristan Thompson’s kid. With so many newborns on the way, is it possible that there will be a spin-off? Kardashian Babies? In the meantime, can Kris stop trolling and confirm whether or not her daughters are pregnant?

Though, is it pretty shocking that the “Momager” is openly discussing how she would want KUWTK — the show that turned her family into reality television royalty and pop culture icons — to end? Minds blown. If Kris is going to get her way, then the series finale of KUWTK might happen sooner than later. Kylie and Travis are considering getting married “as soon as she loses all her baby weight,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The insider says that marriage is something Kylie “wants very soon,” so does that mean KUWTK’s days is numbered? Or will Kris change her mind and keep the show going with this new generation of grandkids?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you want KUWTK to end? How do you think the show should go out – with a wedding?