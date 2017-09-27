Wendy Williams Warns Husband To Cut Ties With Friend Sharina After Cheating Scandal Or Else

Laying down the law! Our insiders say Wendy Williams is threatening her husband Kevin Hunter to stop hanging with his pal Sharina or she’s going to take action! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Wendy Williams, 53, has found herself once again embroiled in a reported cheating scandal involving her husband Kevin Hunter, 45! The irony of the situation is pretty palpable considering her recent feud with T.I., 37, over the talk show host’s thoughts on his alleged infidelities. However, our sources say Wendy isn’t taking the controversy lying down! We’re hearing that she’s putting her foot down and demanding that her husband clean up his act! Check out pics of the daytime diva right here!

“ Wendy is embarrassed over her husband Kevin ‘s latest cheating allegations,” a source close to Wendy shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She believes in him but needs him to be more careful with everything he does. Wendy does not want to be hurt or publicly humiliated by her man ever again so he can’t put himself in situations that look bad. Wendy also wants him to cut all ties with Sharina . She doesn’t want to ever hear about him being with her again. No meetings, lunches, texts or calls. Period.”

Our source went on to add that if Kevin doesn’t do right by his wife, she’s going to put her foot down! “ Wendy made it clear to Kevin that if he hurts her once more, she will be forced to make drastic changes. She doesn’t want to end things but she will if she has to. She has defended him in the past but does not want to go through anything like that ever again.” Sounds like Wendy means business! This isn’t the first time rumors circulated that Kevin wasn’t faithful to Wendy. In 2013, the talk show host herself admitted that he had had an affair in 2001 on VLAD TV.

