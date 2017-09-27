Man United Vs. CSKA Moscow Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Group Game Online

The Champions League group stage is underway and Manchester United will be taking on CSKA Moscow. We’ve got your way to watch the exciting match via live stream at 2:45pm EST on Sept. 27.

Manchester United desperately wants to make it into the Champions League knockout rounds, but they need a big win against CKSA Moscow on Sept. 27 to get there. Man U is coming off of a triumphant 3-0 win over Basel in their opener as they head abroad to VEB Arena. The Red Devils will be without their three best midfielders Marouane Fellaini, 29, Paul Pogba, 24, and Michael Carrick, 36, due to injuries so the Brits have quite a challenge ahead of them.

Man United team manager Jose Mourinho is being unusually modest going into the match instead of his usual braggadocio ways despite their recent 3-0 win over Southhampton in Premier League play. “The way to keep this line of success is to do what we have been doing,” he said. “If the opponents have superiority, we have to be humble, like we were at Southampton. When I was looking at that game again on television, there was a moment in that match that could have transformed the game completely,” he told the UK’s Independent.

“We were winning 1-0 and we were winning easily but in the second half we had to be humble and we had to accept we had to fight hard. Yes, we need to go into matches thinking we can dominate but we also have to accept the reality of high-level football and be humble when the opponent is on top,” he added. Whoa, is he trying to lower expectations for the team against Moscow? See pics of Man U’s hottest hunks here.

Man U’s star midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, is still healthy and full of confidence. “I watch a lot of CSKA games in the Russian league and they have a lot of experience in their team,” he said ahead of the match. “But Champions League games are very different to Russian league games and I expect them to play differently tomorrow.”

The Champions League match between Manchester United and CSKA Moscow goes down on Sept. 27 at 2:45pm EST. You can tune in to watch the action online via Fox Sports 1 by inputting your cable provider information. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MANCHESTER UNITED VS. CSKA MOSCOW LIVE STREAM.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this match?