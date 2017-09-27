‘This Is Us’ Predicted Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s Reported Pregnancies & We’re Shook

How did they do that? On the season premiere of ‘This Is Us,’ one of the characters predicted the sudden Kardashian family baby boom! We’ve got the spooky details, right here.

Ok, we’re officially shook! On the highly anticipated season premiere of This Is Us, the show managed to correctly predict the sudden baby boom that’s going on among the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. The episode was filmed months ago, so they are pretty amazing prognosticators. News broke hours earlier on Sept. 26 that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, which comes just days after reports on Sept. 22 claimed that younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly four months pregnant with 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott‘s baby.

In the episode Justin Hartley’s character of Kevin talking on the phone with Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) while on a sunny LA studio lot. She’s bemoaning the fact that she’s not there with him and said that she wanted to see the Kardashians. “Well, listen, the Kardashians aren’t going anywhere, I promise,” he tells her. “They’re like gremlins, by next week there will be like a bazillon more of them.” What the WHAT?! There may not be a bazillion more, but there are allegedly two if not three more Kar-Jenners coming into this world, as Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting a daughter via surrogate in January of 2018.

It is completely crazy that the show had this line in it predicting a Kardashian baby boom on the very same day that word of Khloe-money’s pregnancy news dropped. Fans took to social media in droves, asking “How did they know?” with many saying the show’s writers must be psychic. We’ve got to hand it to them, that line could not have been more timely and it’s almost frightening how accurate a fictional show predicted our actual reality. The fact that so many of the ladies of the family are allegedly expecting kids at the same time even caused conspiracy theories online that it was all a big plot by Kris Jenner, 61, to gin up ratings for KUWTK.

