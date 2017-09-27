Taylor Swift Sends Cardi B Flowers After She Dethrones Her On Charts & Rapper Is Loving It

Tayor Swift is one classy lady. The all-star songstress decided to reach out to newcomer Cardi B and congratulate her on her epic achievement of reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a fragrant gesture!

Taylor Swift, 27, has crossed many a major musical milestone in her short career, but Cardi B, 24, hit a huge one in an even shorter period of time! So of course Tay, being the generous gal she is, decided to congratulate Cardi on her epic achievement. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer sent Cardi a bouquet of the most beautiful flowers in honor of her reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100! Now, this wasn’t just a personal best for Cardi, this was a HUGE moment for all women. Why is that? Well, when Cardi’s new song “Bodak Yellow” reached No. 1 she became the first female rapper to make it to the top without a featured artist on their track in 19 years! Click here to see pics of Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely,” Cardi captioned an Instagram Boomerang post she shared today, Sept. 26, of her showing of the lovely flowers Taylor sent to her. “Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶.” Now, you have to admit, that is a pretty cool move! Especially when you think about the fact Cardi’s quick rise up the charts meant Taylor and her new hits were dethroned. Pretty big of her, huh? However, Tay isn’t even the first major female performing artist to praise Cardi for her landmark achievement.

Yesterday, Sept. 25, Nicki Minaj, 34, took to Twitter and crushed longstanding rumors she and Cardi were feuding with a beautiful tweet focusing on Cardi’s accomplishment. “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,” she wrote. “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi is getting the recognition she deserves for her amazing achievement? Do you love that top female singers like Tay and Nicki are praising her for her accomplishment? Let us know below!