Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Tried To Choke Him With iPhone Cord In Wild Fight

Days after Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian settled their custody arrangement, he’s reportedly filed a lawsuit against her, in which he makes shocking claims that Chyna allegedly got physical with him.

Rob Kardashian, 30, is suing Blac Chyna, 29, for damages after she allegedly went nuclear on him during a fight on Dec. 14, 2016, according to The Blast. The site reports that Rob is accusing Blac of consuming drugs and alcohol, then getting violent with him. He’s reportedly alleging that Chyna “attempted to strangle him” with an iPhone charger, before chasing him and “repeatedly [striking] him in the head and face.” The lawsuit also reportedly claims that Chyna completely trashed Rob’s house during the fight, including breaking down a door and damaging the walls. When Rob tried to escape, Chyna allegedly “threw a chair at his car and used a metal rod to injure” him, the lawsuit reportedly state.

Apparently, Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is also seeking damages from Chyna, because the alleged incident went down in a house Rob was renting from her. Rob’s papers reportedly accuse Blac of being a “money-hungry” partier. The Blast reports that Rob didn’t bring this incident to officials sooner because, at the time, he was still in love with the mother of his child. However, things clearly changed drastically between these two in the last few months. In case you forgot, Blac was granted a restraining order against Rob in July, in which she accused him of domestic abuse, sending suicidal texts, slut-shaming her and more. Her decision to file the restraining order came after he posted nude photos of her online and went off on her in a social media rant.

Blac dropped the restraining order after just two months as part of her custody arrangement with the 30-year-old. In exchange for her dropping the restraining order, Rob agreed to pay her $20,000 a month in child support. However, now, she’s reportedly threatening to sue Rob and his family again, claiming that Rob’s revenge porn is the reason her reality show, Rob & Chyna, was cancelled, which has allegedly cost her thousands of dollars, according to The Blast. Will these two ever get along!?

